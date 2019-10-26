Disabled, people over 80 years of age can now vote through postal ballot

NEW DELHI: The disabled and people over 80 years of age can now cast their vote through postal ballot, the Government said on Saturday, in a move that will help increase voter turnout.

At present, voting through postal ballot is available to armed forces and those assigned poll duties.

On the recommendation of the Election Commission, the Ministry of Law and Justice has amended the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, on October 22, allowing senior citizens and person with disabilities in the absentee voter list.

The absentee voter refers to a vote cast by someone who is unable to go to the polling station. (AGENCIES)