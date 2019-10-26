India to spend USD 1.4 trillion over 5 yrs to develop infrastructure: Pradhan

NEW DELHI: India will spend about USD 1.4 trillion on its infrastructure development in the next five years, Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.

Pradhan was speaking at the Global Forum on Excess Capacity (GFEC) Tokyo which was attended by representatives several other countries.

“I wish to emphasize that with rapid economic and infrastructural development in India, the demand of steel has seen substantial increase and is expected to increase further in the future as embarks to become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024,” he said while addressing the forum. (AGENCIES)