Ex-PM Gowda asked to vacate his guest accommodation at VP House

NEW DELHI: The Union Government has asked former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda to vacate his guest accommodation at Vithal Bhai Patel House in Lutyens’ Delhi, sources said on Saturday.

They said being a former prime minister, Gowda, however, has been allowed to stay at his official Safdarjung Lane bungalow.

Gowda had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (AGENCIES)