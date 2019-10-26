Ex-PM Gowda asked to vacate his guest accommodation at VP House

NEW DELHI: The Union Government has asked former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda to vacate his guest accommodation at Vithal Bhai Patel House in Lutyens’ Delhi, sources said on Saturday.
They said being a former prime minister, Gowda, however, has been allowed to stay at his official Safdarjung Lane bungalow.
Gowda had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Block Development Council elections
Visa- free Kartarpur corridor
TDAs need Master Plans
Windfall for Govt employees
Siachen Glacier for tourists
Apathy towards Jammu gardens