Darbar move offices close in Srinagar, to reopen in Jammu on Nov 4

SRINAGAR: As part of the bi-annual ‘Darbar Move’, the Civil Secretariat, the state of Jammu and Kashmir Government, and other related offices closed on Saturday in the summer capital, Srinagar.

Besides, the Civil Secretariat, other Darbar Move offices, including the Raj Bhawan, police headquarters and several commissions, will re-open in the winter capital, Jammu, on November 4.

This is the last move before the State divides into two Union Territories– Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on October 31. (AGENCIES)