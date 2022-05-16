Killing of Sikhs in Pakistan highly condemnable: SUF

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 16: Expressing serious concern over the incidents of targeting minorities in Pakistan, Sikh United Front (J&K), condemned killings of two Sikh community members in Peshawar by unknown gunmen.

SUF chairman, SS Wazir while addressing a press conference here today said that it has become an order of the day in most of the countries to target people on the basis of their religion and race. He further said that Sikhs particularly are been targeted in various countries of the world including USA, Europe, UK and especially Pakistan. This seems to be a clear indication that the intolerance had become the hallmark of lives of people all over the world and the human conscious need to wakeup.

While referring to the killings of two Sikhs near Peshawar in Pakistan, Wazir said that this is not something which has happened for the first time but in last about 8 months this is the second killing of Sikhs in the Pakistan and the violence against the minorities in Pakistan seems to be a day to day affair.

Wazir called upon the government of India to use its diplomatic channels to convey to Pakistan the strongest feeling of India particularly Sikhs and other minorities that we’re not going to tolerate this nonsense for long. The proud Indian army has large number of Sikhs in its contingent and is ready not only to defend the borders of the country but also the rights of its citizens vis- a- vis its neighbours.

SUF leader further condemned the target killing of Kashmiri Pundits and others in Kashmir which is also a Pak’s design and he called upon the Government of India to prepare a strategy to deal with such kind of situations with stern hand.

Wazir further called upon the authorities to sincerely investigate the killing of Kashmiri Pandits and others and take strict action against those responsible for these incidents.

Senior SAD leader Darbinder Singh, Mohinder Singh (Ex-DGPC Member), Rajinder Singh (SAD), Sarpanch Raja Singh also accompanied Wazir.