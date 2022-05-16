Nami Dogri Sanstha releases Surinder Safal’s Hindi song album

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 16: Nami Dogri Sanstha, in collaboration with Safal Musical Productions, released Hindi song album `Tujhe Pyar Ho Gaya Hai’ by Surinder Safal, here today.

The function was presided over by Asgar Ali, former MLC whereas Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation was the chief guest on the occasion. Sohail Kazmi, B S Jamwal, Kishor Kumar Gupta (Ex Chief Engineer), Suresh Poonchi and Advocate Dogra Harish Kaila (President Nami Dogri Sanstha, shared the dais.

The lyricist and composer of the song is Surinder Safal who along with Nidhi Singh has sung it. Safal is a multifaceted literary and artistic personality, who has written more than nine hundred songs in Dogri, Punjabi and Hindi which shall be released one by one. Four of his songs, including two in Dogri, have already been released and receiving lauding response from the public.

Asgar Ali, in his presidential address, appreciated the talented and innovative potentialities of Surinder Safal as a singer, composer, writer and an actor.

Chander Mohan Gupta said that artists and writers always strengthen and show mirror to the society and pump in positive energy. He impressed upon Academy of Art, Culture and Languages to play a larger role in channelizing youth towards art and culture for a strong and positive society.

Sohail Kazmi lauded NDS and Safal Music Productions for their joint creative venture. B S Jamwal said progressive and civilized societies always place their writers and artists in high esteem. K K Gupta said music is connected with peace, solace and divinity and unites the humanity because the language of music is understood by everyone.

Rajni Anubhav conducted proceedings of the programme. Advocate Arjun Dev Mohan, General Secretary Nami Dogri Sanstha Youth Wing extended vote of thanks.