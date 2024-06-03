Kavinder urges youth to take advantage of Govt schemes

*Inaugurates Tumble Dry Clean, Laundry

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: In a bid to foster a self-reliant and developed India (Viksit Bharat), senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta has called upon the youth to embrace entrepreneurship and take advantage of the numerous schemes initiated by the Modi Government designed to empower them.

Speaking after inaugurating Tumble Dry Clean & Laundry service in Janipur area here, today, the senior BJP leader emphasized that the Modi Government’s initiatives aim to make the country Atmanirbhar (self-reliant).

He emphasized the need for young people to seize opportunities rather than waiting for Government jobs, citing the numerous schemes launched by the Modi Government aimed at empowering youth across various sectors.

“The Modi Government has introduced numerous initiatives designed to make our country Atmanirbhar (self-reliant). I encourage youth to take full advantage of these schemes and contribute to building a Viksit Bharat,” he added.

During the inauguration, Kavinder Gupta commended Shiv Rattan Gupta, Proprietor of Tumble Dry Clean & Laundry service in Janipur area for his entrepreneurial initiative, highlighting the importance of such ventures in driving local economic growth and creating employment opportunities.

He also highlighted that the Janipur area is rapidly becoming a business hub, with the presence of all major brands, further encouraging local entrepreneurship and economic development.

The inauguration ceremony was well-attended by local residents and dignitaries, who expressed their appreciation for the new facility and its potential to enhance the quality of life in the area. Those who were present include Yash Paul Sharma and Subash Sharma ex Corporators, Anil, Nagesh, Jugal, Vinod Gupta, Charanjit, Sushil, Balbir, Gautam Sharma and others.