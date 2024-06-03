Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K’s Pulwama

PULWAMA, June 3: An encounter started between terrorists and security in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.
A police spokesman said personnel of the police and security forces have cordoned off the encounter spot.
An exchange of fire started early in the morning when the security forces were searching for terrorists hiding in Pulwama’s Nihama area.
The number of terrorists hiding in the area could not be ascertained immediately.
