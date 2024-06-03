Charri of Annual Mindal Mata Yatra arrives Kishtwar

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, June 2: The sacred Pavitra Charri (Holy Mace) of Mindal Mata, accompanied by hundreds of devotees, arrived Kishtwar the other day marking the commencement of Annual Mindal Mata Yatra 2024.

The Civil and Police administration Kishtwar, along with a large number of locals, warmly welcomed the Pavitra Charri, offering their reverence and seeking blessings.

SSP Abdul Qayoom; Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD) Phulail Singh along with other Sectoral officers and officials, were also present to greet the procession.

The Pavitra Charri was ceremoniously received at the Shree Gori Shankar Mandir Sarkoot, where it will rest for the night.

The procession resumed its journey to the Mindal Mata temple in Himachal Pradesh via Paddar today after the SSP flagged off the Yatra in presence of ACD, ASP, BDO Inderwal, BDO Marwah, DySP HQ, Local Devotees and other officials.

The district administration led by Deputy Commisioner Dr Devansh Yadav has extended its full support to ensure the smooth conduct of the Yatra, facilitating the devotees and ensuring all necessary arrangements are in place.