Cong rejects exit polls, INDIA bloc will get majority: Wani

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: Congress has rejected the exit polls of various survey agencies and said that the most of the poll surveys don’t match the real ground situation, claiming the results would be in favour of INDIA.

Asserting that the real results would be totally different after counting of the votes on June 4, JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani said that most exit polls are contrary to the ground reality and the mood of the people witnessed during the election campaign and on the polling day.

Flanked by working president Raman Bhalla senior vice president and chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma and general secretary PCC (org) Narinder Gupta, JKPCC chief at a press conference here said that the exit polls are aimed at creating confusion amongst people and our party cadres before the actual counting.

Pointing out several factually incorrect figures in different surveys where the number of seats being given to the BJP in poll surveys is more than the total number of Assembly seats in the particular state or total seats being contested by BJP and its allies, Wani cited in one survey the number of seats shown to BJP is 33 where as the total seats in that state is 25 as in Rajasthan.

Questioning further JKPCC chief said that similarly the BJP ally LJP is contesting 5 seats only while it is being shown to winning 4-6 seats, i.e probability of winning one seat more than it is actually contesting. Even in one case, the Congress is being shown to be winning 12-13 in Tamil Nadu, while Congress is contesting only 9 seats there.

Terming so called surveys as incorrect and influenced by Modi Government and BJP to demoralize the public who have voted for the change, Vikar Rasool said that INDIA bloc will get comfortable majority to form the Government and also claimed that it will win all 5 seats in J&K, asserting that Congress will win both seats of Jammu and Udhampur.

Urging people not to trust such surveys and exit polls, JKPCC chief said that the people should wait the actual results of counting on June 4 when INDIA bloc will get clear majority and form the next Government. Our cadres especially our counting agents should be on guard till the counting process is fully completed, he added.