CM Dhami inaugurates India’s first Astro Tourism Campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

DEHRADUN, June 2: Amid immense possibilities of tourism and with the aim of promoting astro-tourism in Uttarakhand, campaign ‘NakshatraSabha’ was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami here today.

Chief Minister Dhami congratulated the successful organization of ‘NakshatraSabha’ organized by the Tourism Department.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Dhami said that in view of multidimensional tourism in the state, the Government is also developing other resources.

He said that the Government is making various efforts to promote green tourism. He said that apart from religious tourism, special attention is being given to adventure tourism, wellness tourism & astro-tourism.

Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said that the Government is trying to ensure that all the tourists who come to the state, get a better experience.

He said that emphasis is being laid on developing new tourist destinations in the state.

The selection of George Everest peak as the venue for the event holds important historical significance. Named after the famous British surveyor Sir George Everest, the peak was the Centre of the Trigonometrical Survey of India, which was important for accurate mapping of the country.

Pt. Nain Singh Rawat collaborated extensively with Sir George Everest in the survey of the Himalayan region.

Recently, the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council also inaugurated the country’s first Cartography Museum at Sir George Everest Estate.

Sachin Kurve, Secretary Tourism/CEO, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council said that with the launch of Nakshatra Sabha, we aim to put Uttarakhand at the forefront of astro-tourism. This unique initiative has been launched in collaboration with Starscapes.

“We look forward to hosting many more such campaigns to give them a glimpse of Uttarakhand’s unique heritage as well as experience the magic of the universe that can put Uttarakhand on the global astro-tourism map,” he said.

Among others who graced the inaugural ceremony event included Dr. Dipankar Banerjee, Director, Aryabhatta Observational Science Research Institute, Dr. Prabhas Pandey, Professor, University of Delhi, Akash Sinha, Assistant Professor, Practice, School of Engineering, Shiv Nadar University, Dr. T.V. Venkateswaran, Vigyan Prasar and Ramashish Ray, Founder, Starscapes.