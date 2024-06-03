LAHDC Leh Chairman hails BJP victory in Arunchal

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 2: Tashi Gyalson, the BJP Ladakh Parliamentary candidate and Chairman of the LAHDC, Leh, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for the resounding victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent Assembly elections. Describing the win as historic, Adv. Gyalson remarked that the people of Arunachal Pradesh have demonstrated their confidence in the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ensuring that every bordering region of the country feels secure and is benefiting from the Central and State Government’s policies.

Gyalson conveyed special greetings to Pema Khandu and Kiren Rijiju on this momentous victory. He praised their leadership and dedication, which have significantly contributed to this success.

Gyalson emphasised that the victory is a testament to the unwavering support and trust of the people in the BJP’s vision for development and progress. He assured that the BJP would continue to work tirelessly for the betterment of Arunachal Pradesh, contributing to its growth and prosperity.