Kavinder starts extension work of Community Hall

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta today said that the Modi Government has given more reasons to senior citizens to smile and live life with dignity and pride.

The BJP leader was speaking after inaugurating extension work of a Community Hall with an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh at Senior Citizens Rejuvenation Centre, Trikuta Nagar. Vinay Gupta district president, Narinder Koki Secretary and Corporator Ward No 54 Neeraj Puri accompanied the former Deputy Chief Minister.

Kavinder said that from lower Income Tax to ensuring cheaper medicines to post retirement guaranteed security schemes, the BJP Government has taken every possible step to ensure an easier life for the elderly. He said that under the realms of Modi Government every section of society whether aged, young, elite or poor, all are living a life which is full of convenience and supported by remarkable public welfare schemes conceived and implemented by the Government at all levels.

The senior BJP leader said that the senior citizens are the top priority for the Modi Government and there are more schemes in the pipeline to further alleviate the difficulties which people face during the second innings of their lives.

Later, the former Deputy Chief Minister also hoisted the National Flag and distributed Tirangas among the senior citizens.

Among those who were present on the occasion include Baldev Raj Gupta, President of the Centre; T.R Taggar, General Secretary; Krishan Lal Gupta, Patron; Daleep Gupta, Cashier; K.S Sambyal, Vinod Gupta, Narinder K Sawhney, S.K Gupta, B.B Gupta, B.K Gupta, T.R Puri, Vijay Khurana and Dheeraj Gupta.