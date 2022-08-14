100% infiltration can’t be stopped: Lt Gen Dwivedi

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 14 : Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi today said that 100 percent militant infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir can never be stopped.

Click here to watch video

He said this while speaking to reporters during a function to hoist a 72-feet high monumental tri-colour at Keran in Kupwara along the LoC.

The Army Commander said that the Security Grid has been strengthened to stop the infiltration of militants into J&K and to eliminate militants for a peaceful and prosperous region.

Lt Gen Dwivedi said that 100 percent infiltration of militants can never stop at the LoC. However, he clarified that if the militants succeed anywhere at the time of infiltration, they are being tracked and subsequently killed due to multi-layered security cover.

“Due to the ceasefire, an atmosphere of law and order has been established in the border areas while common people got a lot of relief from it and it has been our effort that the ceasefire agreement should last forever,” he said.

He said that ceasefire is good for the people living along the LoC as they can go to school, seek medical help and do other activities. “We always want that the ceasefire should hold but sometimes the neighboring country does something wrong and we are forced to violate the ceasefire,” he added.

The Lt Gen said that Pakistan has now realized that violating the ceasefire agreement will not benefit them at all that’s why they are maintaining it.

About border tourism, the Army Commander said that the Army has always provided security to the people of the border areas.

“The farming is already there, now we have to promote here tourism with the help of people. We have to highlight the beauty of the place so that people from other areas come here and we will provide all support for that,” he added.

“We will bring areas like Karen on tourism map so that people will come here from far and wide,” he added

The Northern Army Commander reviewed the security situation along the LoC and Kashmir valley during his visit. He was accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen ADS Aujla during his visit to various locations and formations in forward areas along the LoC.

The commander during his visit was briefed about the situation along the LoC and hinterland by the ground level army officers.