Advisor Bhatnagar hoists Tri-Colour at Amrit Sarovar Badhori

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 14: As part of the ongoing celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today hoisted the National Flag at Amrit Sarovar Badhori at a simple but impressive function here.

After hoisting the National Flag, Advisor Bhatnagar in his speech said that J&K administration has been successful in completing Amrit Sarovars within the timelines, which is much more than the set target under the Mission Amrit Sarovar launched by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on National Panchayat Day at Panchayat Palli in this district on April 24, 2022.

The pace of creation and rejuvenation of water bodies has been very quick in J&K to fulfill the PM’s vision of 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district including Samba, Advisor said.

Divisional Commissioner, while congratulating the administration along with RDD IWMP, Soil Conservation Department NHAI and other concerned departments for doing outstanding work under Mission Sarovar in the district, called upon PRI members and locals to further strengthen the initiative by planting saplings around all Amrit Sarovars to give strength to the bund, and maintain ecological balance.

He added that the administration has taken steps to prevent encroachment of water bodies under the Mission Amrit Sarovar and to spread awareness among the locals on the need to maintain cleanliness and hygiene around the rejuvenated Amrit Sarovars.

Deputy Commissioner Samba Anuradha Gupta while welcoming the dignitaries said that like all districts in the country, District Administration Samba was also given the target of completing 75 Amrit Sarovars by 31st March 2023, however the task was completed well before the deadline. She further revealed that by the end of this financial year, district Samba will complete 170 Amrit Sarovars.

She highlighted that the Badhori pond was created by Gen Baj Singh, the hero of Chitral more than 100 years ago but was in dire need of rejuvenation and treatment of catchment area, stone pitching, de weeding etc, which has been carried out under the Mission Amrit Sarovar.

On the occasion school children also presented a patriotic song and received appreciation from the dignitaries and participants.

Among other present on the ocassion were Vice Chairman DDC Balwan Singh, BDC Chairman Rajni Devi, local DDC member, Suraiya Begum Sarpanch, Shahnaz Akthar and senior officers of dist administration SSP, Samba, ADDC, ADC, SDM, ACD, Tehsildar Bari Brahmana, CEO, BDO, Bari Brahamana, large number of school students, teachers and locals also participated in the celebrations.