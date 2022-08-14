VHP holds meeting to observe Akhand Bharat Sankalap Diwas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: In connection with nationwide programmes regarding observance of Akhand Bharat (United India) Resolution Day (Sankalap Diwas )today, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) J&K also held a programme here at Shakti Ashram Rehari under the leadership of its working president, Rajesh Gupta and general secretary, Abhishekh Gupta .

Speaking on the occasion, speakers said that Akhand Bharat means bringing those areas of the India back which were its part and parcel in ancient times. They said Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka , Burma , Malaysia , Tibet , Thailand and other countries were part of United India. They said some countries had separated from United India due to Mughals invasion earlier but the Pakistan and Bangladesh separated from Indian during British rule.

They said the word Akhand Bharat is used to make India a Hindu Rashtra on the lines designed by RSS and VHP. They said in Akhand Bharat map Pakistan and Bangladesh are shown as parts of united India. We want uniting these countries with India to draw a map of undivided India. This is linked to unity of Hindus as well, they added.

They said VHP has been strong votary of Akhand Bharat and in the book The Tragic Story of Partition much stress has been laid on Akhand Bharat. They said RSS chief, Dr Mohan Rao Bhagwat in his article published in RSS mouth piece Organiser has categorically said Akhand Bharat can bring the total freedom.

The VHP held programmes in every district today in this connection. On this occasion Prabhat Singh, BD convener, Kartik Sudan, Apar Sharma, Dr Sambyal, , Aarti Devi of Durga Vihani and others were present.