India would soon become world leader, super power: Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: A patriotic programme was organized by JKAP 4th Security Bn Channi Himnat at Mansar to highlight the dignity of Tiranga under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The function started with road march alongside Mansar Lake where students and staff of Government Higher Secondary School and some tourists participated and raised slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Jhanda Uncha Rahe Hamara and Vande Matram’.

Another session included patriotic songs and speeches in which Sahil Ji Maharaj was chief guest and Charu Arora, Principal HSS Mansar and Neetika Gandotra, Naib Tehsildar Mansar were the guests of honour. Ashok Kumar Sharma, Commandant 4th Security Battalion while speaking on the occasion said that India has a golden history and it would soon become a world leader and super power to lead and impact affairs at international arena.

Sahil Ji Maharaj urged the people to love their motherland.

Head Constable, Rajesh Virdi and Constable, Sushma Devi thrilled the audience with their patriotic songs. ASI Anil Raina and SGCT Anita Devi delivered beautiful speeches.

SGCT Sayida Akhter anchored the function. Inspector Kewal Krishan Sharma presented welcome address whereas SGCT Dimple Billoria delivered vote of thanks.

Inspector Shashi Kant highlighted the role of freedom fighters in freedom struggle.