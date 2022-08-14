47 Paramilitary Forces personnel get President’s Medal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: A total of 47 personnel of Paramilitary Forces (PF) belonging to Jammu & Kashmir have been awarded President’s Medal in various categories viz. Gallantry, Distinguished and Meritorious services.

The Gallantry award went to only nine PF personnel. They are ASI Kuldip Raj (ITBP) of Rajouri and 8 personnel of BSF namely Constable Kishan Kumar Dubey, SI Mahendra Yadav, HC Chandra Pal Singh, Constable (Cook) Banan Saha, Constable Harikesh Meena, SI Rakesh Dobhal, HC Naseeb Singh and Constable S Rajesh Kannan. All the 8 BSF personnel made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during their posting in different parts of J&K.

The Distinguished Services award was bagged by three personnel-Rajesh Kumar (IG, Northern Sector HQR, RK Puram, New Delhi, CRPF), Padmakar Santu Ranpise (IG, Jammu sector, Bantalab, Jammu, CRPF) and Vargheese V K, Inspector (Ministerial), STC Udhampur, Dhar Road, Udhampur, BSF.

The Meritorious Services award went to 35 personnel. They are Joginder Kumar (Warrant Officer, J&K, Assam Rifles), Dr L R Singh (CMO SG, SHQ BSF Srinagar), Dr GS Nag (Commandant Vet, Ftr HQ BSF Paloura Camp, Jammu), Bhakt Darshan Singh (SI GD, THQ 98 Bn BSF, Paloura Camp, Jammu), N K Krishnasamy (SI GD, 5 Bn BSF, Mendhar, Poonch), Mohinder Singh (ASI GD, STC BSF Udhampur), John Showry V (ASI GD, 46 Bn BSF Akhnoor), Hari Singh (Constable, Ftr HQ BSF Jammu), Anurag Rana (Commandant, 44 Bn CRPF Srinagar), Arun Deo Sharma (Commandant, 46 Bn, CRPF Sadura, Anantnag), Vishal Kandwal (commandant, 14th Bn, CRPF, New DPL Shopian), Uday Divyanshu (Commandant, 92 Bn, CRPF, Baramulla), Bhwardwaj Rajesh Hariprasad (2nd-In-command, 90 Bn, CRPF Anantnag), Pawan kumar Lal (2nd-In-Command, 162 Bn CRPF Kupwara), Mahednra Singh (2nd-In-Command, 76 Bn CRPF Channi Himmat, Jammu), vinod kumar Rawat (2nd-In-Command, 21 Bn CRPF, Metro Hotel, Srinagar), Ranjeet Narayan Pathak (Inspector/GD, 72 Bn CRPF Sodra, Sunderbani), Vindhyachal Mishra (Insp/GD, 24 Bn, CRPF Kishtwar), Santosh Kumar Mohanty (Insp/GD, 52 Bn CRPF, Kishtwar), Surendra Swain (Insp/GD, 176 Bn, CRPF, Waripora, Budgam), Bua Ditta (SI/GD, GC CRPF Jammu), Rajender Singh (SI/GD, GC CRPF Srinagar), Vinod Chand Pandey (SI/GD, 177 Bn, CRPF Baramulla), Sushil Kumar (SI/GD, 76 Bn CRPF, Channi Himmat, Jammu), Gayan Bahadur (Constable, 178 Bn, CRPF, Reshipora, Shopian), Amar Singh (Insp/band, GC CRPF Srinagar), Pawan Kumar (Insp/Teelcom, 47th Bn ITBP, Ghagwal, Samba), Ram Singh (Insp/CM, SHQ/SNR, ITBP, Pantha Chowk, Zewan Camp, Srinagar), Bhuwan Chandra Joshi (Commandant/GD, 14 Bn SSB Nagam, JK), Kamal Nain (SI/GD, SHQ SSB, Jammu), Jagdish Lal (Constable, SHQ SSB Jammu), Tundup Rahul (Assistant Director, ITBF Leh-Ladakh, MHA), Rahil m Akbar (deputy Central intelligence officer EXE, SIB Srinagar, MHA), Ravinder Kumar Khar (Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II, SIB Jammu, MHA) and Sham Singh (ASI, CBI, ACB Jammu),