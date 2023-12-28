Kashmiri designer crafts exclusive ‘Pheran’ for Bhagyashree

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 28: A Srinagar-based fashion designer, Sabia, has recently crafted a Pheran for Bollywood actress Bhagyashree during her visit to the Valley.

According to Sabia, she described the experience as a ‘dream come true’ and a ‘proud moment.’ “A few days ago, I learned that the actress was in Srinagar. A friend of mine, well-connected in the film industry, approached the actress on our behalf and requested her to visit our clothing showroom in Baghat,” she said.

Sabia expressed her excitement about the actress’s visit to her showroom.

“We did not expect Bhagyashree, being such a big film star, to visit our clothing brand store and promote our brand and Kashmiri Pheran. She is a very down-to-earth actress. Her visit is like a dream come true for me,” said Sabia, who runs a clothing showroom named “The Mirror.”

Sabia, a fashion design graduate, mentioned that the actress was impressed upon seeing the Kashmiri Pherans in their showroom.

“We gifted a Pheran to her, and I designed it myself for her,” she said, adding, “I gifted her a handmade Kashmiri Pheran so that she can also promote it in Mumbai and other places.”

She mentioned that the actress’s visit will surely increase customer footfall at their showroom. “We are thankful to Bhagyashree for her visit and motivation. Her visit signifies that we are excelling in the field,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ (1989) fame actress acknowledged the brand on her Instagram handle.

She wrote, “The Mirror: Women entrepreneurs (Sabia) who started just before the Covid. Their Pherans are so pretty. I picked up one too.”

She also wore the same Pheran for a function in Lucknow on Sunday, and she uploaded stories about it on her Instagram handle.