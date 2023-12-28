JKB completes Mission R-SAP in Pulwama, distributes over 25000 sanitary napkins

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 28: Jammu and Kashmir Bank (JKB) has completed its Mission R-SAP (Remove Shyness Apply Pads) in Pulwama district where it distributed more than 25,000 sanitary napkins

Mission R-SAP is a joint initiative of J&K Bank with Live For Others – Being Helpful Foundation (LFO-BHF), to provide access to menstrual hygiene by distributing 5,00,000 sanitary napkins and conducting 100 awareness seminars, benefiting 50,000 people across all 20 districts of Jammu & Kashmir and remove the taboo regarding menstruation from the society.

This is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project by J&K Bank which is implemented by LFO-BHF. The 7th district to successfully complete this mission is Pulwama, where more than 25,000 sanitary napkins were distributed, complemented by 5 impactful awareness lectures targeted more than 2500 people. The resource person for these seminars was Ayesha Farhana.

These activities were carried out in Government as well as private schools located in peripheral areas, namely Abu Hanifa Memorial School, Syed Abdullah Basrie Model School, Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Naira and GGHSS Pampore.

“We are thrilled with the progress of ‘Mission R-SAP’ and the positive impact it’s having on women’s health and hygiene and currently we are looking forward to other districts and our team is simultaneously working on it,” said Shah Aamir, joint secretary (National body) of the Foundation.

Members who were present in this activity were Shah Aamir, Urfee, Rizwana, Sheikh Shahid, Humaira, Tahir Ahmad, Haadi and many more.