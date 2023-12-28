Congress Party celebrates 139th Foundation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 28: An impressive function was held at PCC headquarters Shaheedi Chowk Jammu today to celebrate the 139th Foundation Day of the Congress Party.

Working president Raman Bhalla hoisted the party flag in presence of senior vice president and former Minister Mula Ram and other senior leaders.

The traditional salute and the National Anthem was sung by all Congress leaders and workers present on the occasion amidst raising of slogans of “INC Zindabad”, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. The function was organized by District Congress Committee Jammu Urban led by Manmohan Singh in coordination with Congress Seva Dal led by its chief Vijay Sharma, which was attended by functionaries of PCC, DCC, Block, Frontal Wings and others.

Addressing the gathering Raman Bhalla said that Congress has history of struggle and sacrifices of 138 years for the freedom of the country and for the unity, integrity and diversity. “Today, once again the circumstances are similar to those existing before independence. The rights of people are being crushed, there is dictatorship everywhere, democratic and constitutional institutions are being finished. Unemployment is at its peak, farms and fields are being attacked. In such circumstances, it is our responsibility to save the country from such dictatorship and fight it. This is true patriotism,” Bhalla said.

Click here to watch video

He said that the Congress party shall continue its struggle for early restoration of statehood and democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and to safeguard the right to lands and jobs for the youth. He appealed to the party workers to expose the false and malicious propaganda of the opposition parties and strengthen the Congress party for the better future of youths.

Senior vice president Mula Ram said that the Congress party represents the idea of India which means unity in diversity. During 138 years of its history of service to the nation and the country, congress has always stood for the protection and preservation of this idea of India and continuously fought against the divisive and communal forces in the country which pose a threat to this very idea of India more than before now.

Prominent among them include PCC vice presidents, Vinod Sharma incharge JKPCC headquarters, Hari Singh Chib, Rajnish Sharma, Pranav Shagotra, Pawan Raina, Shashi Sharma, Narinder Gupta, Anayatullah Rathar, Narinder Sharma, Suresh Dogra, Satish Sharma, Santosh Majotra, Pervez Ahmed Wani, Babal Gupta, Ajay Lakhotra, Rajveer Singh, Ritu Choudhary, Sanjeev Sharma, Hoshyar Singh and others.

Congress Seva Dal also organised a function under the leadership of Vijay Sharma. He stated that Congress stands for unity in diversity which is basic strength of our nation.

Similar fucntion was held at party office Srinagar, where several senior leaders spoke on the history and sacrifices of the Congress party and its leaders.