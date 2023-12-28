Chandrayaan, similar success stories trigger children’s imagination, aptitude: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Dec 28: Chandrayaan and similar science success stories in recent times have triggered children’s imagination and aptitude, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said today.

Curiosity in young minds will drive the nation’s future growth with Science & Technology and Innovation, leading to an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat @ 2047, he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a scientific temperament and keenly promotes Science & Technology ( S&T) based initiatives and projects,” he said.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Space and Atomic Energy, Dr Jitendra Singh was speaking after presenting the CSIR Young Scientist Awards & GN Ramachandran Medal for the year 2022.

Dr Jitendra Singh said CSIR has enabled India to acquire the frontline role in the comity of nations.

“Since we are now following the world parameters and strategies and living up to world benchmarks, we will also have to be in the same league as they are,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said Women have assumed a leadership role in an increasing number of S&T projects.

“Increasingly, we have seen in these award functions, the number of women is increasing. And in many instances the women outnumber the men,” he said, citing women in key Space projects.

The Union Minister said, after the Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon, there is an abundant curiosity and public interest generated in India’s Space exploration projects. Encouraging the students to visit CSIR labs across the country, these are the modern day monuments of the New India, he said.

“If Prime Minister keeps saying India is among the top five economies in the world, how is that happening? It’s happening here,” he said.

The Minister expressed the hope that in the coming years, Innovation in India will play a vital role in achieving the goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, these young innovators will play a crucial role in the Amrit Kaal to contribute to make Viksit Bharat@2047 when India will celebrate Hundred years of Independence.

“This 3rd Generation of post-Independence Bharat is the most fortunate as they are no longer ‘Prisoners of their Aspirations,” said Dr Jitendra Singh, adding, “These are one of the best times with India in the forefront, witnessing innovation under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi”.