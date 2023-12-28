Extension counter of J&K Bank inaugurated at Khangral

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Dec 28: In order to provide more banking facilities to the people of Kargil, an extension counter of Jammu & Kashmir Bank was inaugurated in Khangral area of Kargil here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Dorjey Angchuk, Zonal Head Ladakh, expressed gratitude to the community for their trust in J&K Bank and assured comprehensive banking services at the extension counter.

He emphasized the bank’s dedication to offering innovative products and services, urging full support from the locals to achieve mutual objectives.

SDM Shakar Chiktan lauded the pivotal role of former Councillors in facilitating the establishment of the extension counter and highlighted the bank’s consistent support to the people of Kargil, particularly in rural areas.

He encouraged local youth to capitalize on various Government programs for self-employment, affirming the bank’s commitment to providing support.

Ishfaq Ahmad, Cluster Head Kargil, expressed gratitude to the attendees and explained the role of the extension counter in fostering growth and development in the area and also assured support for unemployed youth through various schemes.

A.G. Zargar, Councilor Chiktan, Liyaqat Ali Khachoo, President LBA Kargil, Skarma Dadool, religious scholars Syed Aga Janee and Sheikh Mohd Hussain Ansari, local leaders and the bank officials were also present on this occasion.