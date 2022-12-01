Kashmir Valley, Ladakh Under Deep Freeze; Srinagar Records Minus 2.1°C

JAMMU, Dec 1: There was no let up in freezing cold conditions in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh as Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, equaled the second coldest night recorded so far this season at minus 2.1°C.

A meteorological department official said that amidst mist this morning, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.1°C against minus 1.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C below normal during this time of the year for the capital city, he said. On Sunday last, Srinagar saw minus 2.2°C which was coldest night so far this season.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against minus 1.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.0°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 3.8°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night and it was normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 0.2°C against minus 0.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.0°C, the same as on the previous night, the official said. It was 2.1°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 2.6°C against minus 2.5°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 9.3°C against 10.0°C on the previous night. It was 1.0°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 1.2°C (0.7°C below normal), Batote 4.7°C (0.6°C above normal), Katra 9.0°C (0.1°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 3.0°C (1.7°C above normal).

In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 7.0°C, Kargil minus 11.3°C and mercury in Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, settled at minus 10.0°C, the official said. The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather till December 7. (Agencies)