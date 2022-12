EMPLOYMENT (1-12-2022)

FEMALE HELPER REQUIRED”

“ONE FEMALE HELPER REQUIRED FOR GROUND AND FIRST FLOOR HOME IN GOLE PULI TALAB TILLO JAMMU”

1. SHE SHOULD DO ALL THE WORKS OF HOME EXCEPT COOKING.

2. SHE SHOULD HAVE GOOD MANNERS

3. SALARY WILL BE GOOD.

CALL AT 9419203350

VACCANCY

1. SHOWROOM SALES EXECUTIVE (M/F): CANDIDATES WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILL & EXPERIENCE IN AUTOMOBILE/ MACHINERIES/ ELECTRONICS SALES. QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION & BASIC COMPUTER.

2. ASST. SERVICE INCHARGE (M): CANDIDATE FROM AUTOMOBILE/MACHINERY BACKGROUND WILL BE PREFERRED. QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION

CONTACT : HITECH MOTORS,

GULAB SINGH ROAD, NEAR HOTEL FORTUNE RIVERA, JAMMU. M: 9419195676

JOB JOB JOB

IN JAMMU

FOR BOYS & GIRLS

INCOME : 7000 TO 25000

(HOSTEL FREE)

QUALIFICATION : 8TH, 10TH, 12TH

APPLY : IN 3 DAYS

FOR MORE DETAILS, CONTACT

GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

7006486152

NOTE : EVERY DISTRICT = 15 VACANCIES

WANTED

A LEADING PHARMACEUTICAL REQUIRES OFFICE BOY/RUNNER FOR JAMMU AREA.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT :

9419146500

7006772602

WALK IN INTERVIEW

REQUIREMENT : SAMPLE COLLECTION ( FEMALE )

VACANCY : 1

LAB NAME : SRL DIAGNOSTICS

EXPERIENCE : MIN 1 YEAR IN LAB WITH VACCUM TUBE

LOCATION : BARI BRAHMANA

INTERVIEW DATE : 03/12/2022

INTERVIEW TIME : 12NOON TO 4PM.

INTERVIEW VENUE : SRL DIAGNOSTICS OPPOSITE DOGRA COLLEGE BARI BRAHMANA.

CONTACT : MUNISH

PH NO. : 7006507391

DRIVERS REQUIRED

REQUIRED FROM THATHAR OR BANTALAB OR NEAR BY AREAS FOR TATA MOBILES.

CONTACT: 9419191971, 962233833

URGENLY REQUIRED

1. MBA FOR SPOKEN ENGLISH INSTITUTE HAVING GOOD SPOKEN AND MANAGEMENT SKILLS.

FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY FOR THIS

SALARY AS PER INTERVIEW AND KNOWLEDGE.

2. GRADUATE FOR COUNSELING AND CALLING SALARY AS PER INTERVIEW AND KNOWLEDGE.

3. TRAINER FOR SPOKEN ENGLISH SALARY AS PER INTERVIEW AND KNOWLEDGE.

IF ANY ONE IS INTERESTED THEN YOU MAY CONTACT ON GIVEN NUMBERS.

9541899815, 9055010083

REQUIRED

SALES OFFICER

SALES REPRESENTATIVE

FOR JAMMU ETC.

SONA SPICES PVT. LTD.

6283933295

H.NO. 61, MAHESHPURA JAMMU – 180001

STRIKING LION SECURITY SERVICES

OPP CLASSIC FACTORY BABLYANA ROAD GANGYAL.

(10AM-5PM)

NEED URGENT BASIC.

SECURITY GUARD 20NOS

QUALIFICATION:- MINIMUM 8TH

JOB LOCATION:- GANGYAL/BARI-BRAHMNA/CHANNI HIMMAT.

DUTY :-8/12 HOURS AS PER POINT

MOB.: 9906192772/8491001790

CHANAKYA IAS ACADEMY JAMMU/AMRITSAR

REQUIREMENT

1. SALES MANAGER

2.COUNSELOR

3. MARKETING EXECUTIVE

4.TELECALLER

ATTRACTIVE SALARY AND INCENTIVES

FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CALL: 8715823064