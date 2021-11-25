Kashmir has several World Heritage Sites, will work on them: Tarun Vijay

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 25: Inspired by PM Modi’s vision to save heritage and to correct historical wrongs done by prejudiced historians, Chairman National Monuments Authority (NMA), Tarun Vijay is on visit of significant monuments of Kashmir to commemorate the World Heritage Week.

He will prepare a report on the resurrection of some of the major and destroyed Hindu temples and Buddhist monuments and create awareness to preserve heritage.

Despite being injured in an accident and on wheel chair, Vijay insisted to complete his pre-scheduled tour.

Senior ASI State officers, Hashmi and Mustafa Ahmad, Director State ASI accompanied him to the sites.

Vijay said that it is sad that in-spite of having several grand world heritage sites like Martand, Parihas Pora and Harwan, Kashmir hasn’t bothered to work on any one of them to be declared as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Parihaspora, the ancient capital of Emperor Lalitaditya alone is a gem of all World Heritage Sites existing in India which has world’s largest stone Stupa, found nowhere else.

Vijay informed that on top on his list are projects of renovation and resurrection of Vittal Bhairav temple in Rainawari, which is more than 1000 years old and was destroyed by terrorists.

“There are 56 important monuments that are declared as national monuments of importance and 57 monuments are State protected. Many of the monuments are in a dilapidated condition and are on the verge of destruction,” he maintained adding that of these, 56 national monuments 43 are in Kashmir and 15 in Jammu region.

Monuments like Martand temple, Pandrethan temple, Zorawar Fort Reasi and Harwan need special attention to preserve them.

“We will also explore possibilities to have the grand Martand Temple restored to its pristine glory,” Tarun Vijay said.

It is pertinent to mention here that J&K LG Manoj Sinha has ordered preservation of Zorawar Fort at Reasi and first time in history Gurudwara of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur at Reasi is helped with a Banda Singh Ghat on Chenab and a state of the art museum on the invincible warrior is being envisaged.