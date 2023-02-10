Kashmir has changed from stone pelting to sports: Anurag

Gulmarg to be centre of excellence for winter sports: LG

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Feb 10:Union Minister Anurag Thakur today said the situation in Kashmir has changed in the past three years with sports activities replacing the stone pelting while Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced that Gulmarg ski resort will be the Centre of excellence for winter games.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

This they said while addressing the inaugural function of the 3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg this morning.

The Minister said the situation has vastly changed in Jammu and Kashmir in the past three years with sports activities replacing the stone pelting.

“Places where stone pelting was common, we now have sports flourishing and see budding players. If you see lights on at night, you will find Kashmiri youths practising their sports. That’s how much the situation has changed in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Thakur promised full support to players from Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country.

“We will continue our support to you. You need facilities, coaches or funds, we will provide it,” he said.

The Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants big sports centres to come up so that sportspersons of the country can excel.

“A Sports University is coming up in Manipur and a Centre of Excellence in winter sports will soon come up in Gulmarg,” he added.

The Minister e-inaugurated 40 Khelo India sports centres which have come up in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is a moment of pride that what other states could not do J&K has done. All districts of JK have an indoor stadium and playgrounds have come up across the UT,” he said.

Thakur said sports not only was a unifying platform but also reflected the soft power of the country.

“Sports is a soft power. When a player wins an international medal, it unites the country. Gold medal by Neeraj Chopra ended India’s 121-year wait for athletics gold at the Olympics. This sparked celebrations across the country,” he said.

He said that last year was big for Indian sports as athletes from various fields excelled in their respective games at international events.

“We had the highest medal tally at the Summer Olympics and paralympics. P V Sindhu won back to back Olympic medals in badminton, which is no mean feat,” he added.

The Minister said that India’s G-20 presidency reflects the country’s growing power on the world stage.

“The G-20 presidency will give fillip to the country’s image and economy. Fifty-five cities will host 200 meetings of the world’s 20 most powerful countries. This is the growing power of India,” he said.

On the increased tourist flow to Kashmir, the Minister said the stakeholders in the sector will have to be innovative to increase the footfall of visitors.

“Snow cricket can be one innovation that can improve tourism in Kashmir,” he said.

LG Manoj Sinha on the occasion said Gulmarg is going to be the Centre of Excellence for the winter sports soon. “Efforts are on and soon we will achieve the mission,” he added.

Sinha said Gulmarg will celebrate the sporting excellence on snow covered slopes and will witness the contests of skill, courage and character of the athletes in as many as 11 disciplines. “We transform the sports tournament into reallly spectacular event at Gulmarg,” he said.

He said that the second Khelo India was a huge success and today on the 3rd National winter Games event, the whole country is united, and the next five days are going to be great occasion to strive for the greatest victory to uphold the sportsmanship, equality, friendship and respect for the competitors.

The LG said that sports is such a medium which can change everything and it will not change the athletes behavior but can change whole scenario of the world. “Just after three months we are going to hold the G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

He said the J&K tops the sports infrastructure in the country. “We have stadiums and play fields in every village. Our country was deprived of the soft power of sports from last 60 years but fortunately, the efforts of PM Modi paved the way and we are now at the stage of holding the mega sports events. PM Modi gave youth a Naya Asmaan and Naya Pankh,” he said.

Sinha said that for the last 8-9 years the country has produced a number of sports heroes and its all because of PM Modi.

He said Sports Council is doing it’s best to promote the sports and have covered almost every district and village.

“The budget for the Jammu and Kashmir’s sports sector is higher as compared to other states of the country. Maharashtra is known for the highest budget for education and youth sports and if we combine both we are just Rs 48 crores away from that highest budgeting state,” he said.

More than 1,500 players from 29 states and Union territories of the country will take part in the five-day 3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg.