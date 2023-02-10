Murmu urges all to adopt service of senior citizen, elders, sick as vow of their life

BHUBANESWAR, Feb 10:

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday urged all to adopt the service of senior citizens, elders and sick as their vow of life which she described as human religion.

Addressing the Foundation Day Celebration of Jnanaprabha Mission, Murmu said, our sages taught us to consider mother, father, teacher and guest as God.

But do we adopt this teaching in our lives. This is a big question. Are children taking proper care of their parents? Often, sad stories of elderly parents appear in the newspapers.

The President said merely addressing parents as God and worshiping their pictures is not spirituality. Caring about parents and respecting them is important.

Murmu said she was happy to be part of the Foundation Day celebration of the Jnanaprabha Mission which was established with the aim of awakening the power and potential of mother and building a healthy human society.

She said that it is a matter of pride that this Mission has been named after the mother of Paramahansa Yogananda Ji who was his inspiration.

It is fact that the Jnanaprabha Mission is active in popularizing the ‘Kriya Yoga’ which in whatever form is an ancient science and spiritual practice of India, whose objective is to create a healthy human society.

“If we remain ‘Yog-yukt’ (associated with Yoga), we can remain ‘Rog-mukt’ (free from diseases). Through yoga, we can attain a healthy body and peaceful mind”,she said.

In today’s world materialistic happiness is not beyond the reach, but peace of mind may be beyond the reach of many. For them, Yoga is the only way to find peace of mind

She shared her personal experience with yoga which changed her life completely. There was a time Murmu said when she had lost all hope but it was during this phase that she was attracted towards yoga which helped her regain faith in life..

The President said that our materialistic expectations and aspirations are increasing, but we are gradually turning away from the spiritual side of our life.

She said the earth’s resources are limited, but the desires of humans are limitless. The present world is witnessing the unusual behaviour of nature which is reflected in climate change and increase in the temperature of the earth.

To give a secure future to our next generation, a nature-friendly lifestyle is essential, Murmu said, adding no matter how much progress we have made in science, we are not the master of nature.

We should be grateful to nature and adopt a lifestyle in harmony with nature, she remarked. (UNI)