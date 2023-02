J&K athletes shine in National

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 10: Jammu and Kashmir athletes shined in Yuvrani Masters National Athletic Championship, held at Alwar Rajasthan from February 6 to 7.

The athletes who participated in the championship were Sudesh Basotra, Tarsem Lal Basotra, Anuradha, Sandeep Kour, Sunil Choudhary, Mukesh Kullar, Shivam Bhagat, Rakesh Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Sardari Lal.

Sudesh Basotra won 3 Gold medals in 5km, 3km walk and 100 meters run in 60+ age category, while Anuradha won 3 Gold medals in 5km run, 3km walk and 400 meters run in 40+ age category.

Tarsem Lal won Silver medal in walk, Sandeep Kour won Gold medal in 1500 meter run and Silver medal in 3km walk, while Sunil Choudhary secured Silver medal in 800 meter run, Silver medal in 1500 meter run and Bronze in 5000 meter run in 20+ age category and Mukesh Kullar won 2 Gold medals in 100 and 200 meter run in 15+ age category, besides Shivam Bhagat won Bronze medal in 1500 meter run and Rakesh Kumar won gold medal in 800 meter, Silver medal in 100 meter and one more silver medal in 5000 meter run.

Ashok Kumar won Silver medal in 200 meter run in 65+ age category, while Sardari Lal won Gold and Silver in javelin and discus throw.

President of Masters Athletic Association of J&K UT Abdul Quiyum congratulated all the winners.