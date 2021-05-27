Kashmir Chamber takes up issues with DC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 27: A delegation of the members of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) led by Nasir Ahmed Khan met the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohd Aijaz Asad and projected the problems being faced by the automobile dealers and the hospitality sector.

While taking up the issues with the Deputy Commissioner, Khan reiterated his earlier request for the automotive sector to be declared as semi-essential category, in view of it being minimal contact business which would not risk spread of Covid infection. He said the vehicles plying on the road for essential service including those of doctors and other medical staff and many Government employees were suffering damages for want of repairs and maintenance, which would hamper the critical activities. There was also the issue of livelihood of the persons connected with this sector, especially the mechanics and the tyre-repair shops workers.

The delegation also referred to the issue of hospitality sector and said home delivery mechanism be allowed as the livelhood of many people/ families is connected with it. Resturants should also be allowed to operate as vaccination process has been completed for various age groups, they suggested.

The Deputy Commissioner said that these suggestions would be considered favourably and necessary directions in this regard issued shortly after taking stock of Covid situation in Srinagar. A A Narwanoo, representative from Kashmir Automobile Chamber also accompanied the delegation.