CCI projects demands of traders dealing with non-essential goods

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 27: Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI), Jammu held an urgent meeting under the chairmanship of its president Arun Gupta to discuss on priority the issues of traders dealing with non-essential goods.

While speaking in the meeting CCI president said that CCI being the apex body of traders has extended whole-hearted support to government of J&K UT in its efforts to contain coronavirus surge on account of prevailing second wave and also joined hands with the helmsmen by augmenting relief to the COVID-19 affected by providing free meals, medicines and even arranging oxygen for the needy.

He said despite the enthusiasm shown by the trading community of Jammu in ameliorating people’s problems and standing shoulder to shoulder with Government, those steering the administration have not considered the plight of traders dealing with non essential items as their shops are shut since the day one when the lockdown was announced making them jobless for the last over one month.

The Chamber president informed during the meeting that several market associations have approached CCI Jammu to take up this issue and ask Government to give these traders time slots of at least three days a week so that they could also be able to earn their livelihood with dignity and honour. He said that Government has not taken things in right perspective leading to devastation of this section of businessmen who were already facing tough time due to disease and last year’s curbs. “It is therefore requested that the Government should not forget the traders of non essential commodities while forming the SOPs by allowing them adequate time slots on weekdays”, he maintained.

Gupta also raised the issue of Government giving time slot of two hours to aforesaid shopkeepers to check the stocks in odd hours starting from 8 PM. He said that two hours are inadequate and the time slot given is quite odd as employees of the shops remain reluctant to visit the markets late in the night. He said it is advisable to give such relaxation during day time to make the whole exercise fruitful.

Chamber appealed to the Lt Governor to come to the rescue of businessmen fraternity in the region as already they are passing through testing times and the new lockdown is irking them with no respite in sight in near future.

Others who were present in the meeting included Anil Gupta, Rajeev Gupta, Gaurav Gupta and Rajesh Gupta.