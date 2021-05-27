Collective fight against Covid-19 yielding encouraging results: Advisor Baseer

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, May 27: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today visited Bijbihara town of Anantnag district and held a meeting with public representatives, delegations, other stakeholders and officers of district administration to review Covid mitigation measures in place in the region.

The meeting was attended by DDC Chairman, Anantnag, Mohammad Yousuf Gorsi, Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla, Principal GMC Anantnag, ADC (G), members of DDCs and BDCs, SDM Bijbihara, CMO, CAO and representatives of traders, transporters, religious leaders and civil society members.

During the meeting, Advisor assessed the status of medical infrastructure and facilities, vaccination and functioning of tele-medication. He had threadbare discussion with all the participants who put forth their feedback and suggestions regarding the issues of concern in the wake of Covid pandemic.

Advisor said the fight against COVID-19 has to be a collective and coordinated effort from administration and general public. This coordination has already started showing results on ground, however, he sought further cooperation from all stakeholders at all levels in order to tackle the pandemic effectively. “The efforts of the government need to be complemented with the cooperation from all stakeholders like Traders, Hoteliers, transporters, civil society members and religious leaders”, the Advisor remarked.

Emphasizing the role of religious heads and PRIs in Corona mitigation efforts, Khan said they have a big responsibility of disseminating factual information regarding SOPs, vaccination and related measures among the people. He added that the masses should be educated properly regarding various aspects of the pandemic and right information is the key to the fight against this deadly disease.

Advisor informed that there is no shortage of oxygen, vaccines, drugs or other medical infrastructure and people should not pay any heed to the misinformation.

Advisor said that the tele-medication facilities are helping greatly towards resolving medical issues of the patients from their homes and this concept will go a long way in establishing a viable tele- consultation mechanism in the UT.

Stressing on the importance of vaccination, Advisor said supply side has been streamlined and directed the authorities for aggressively pursuing the vaccination programme to inoculate maximum eligible population. “The targeted vaccination drive for high risk and vulnerable groups will further bring down the infections in high contact/exposure areas,” he highlighted.

Deputy Commissioner briefed the Advisor about the Covid mitigation and public welfare measures being taken up by the administration besides highlighting the achievements made so far.