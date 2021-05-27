Dr Jitendra reviews constituency’s COVID related community service programmes

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI/JAMMU, May 27 : Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today held a meeting of his Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency in which he interacted with the representatives and prominent party leaders, and reviewed the COVID related community service programmes undertaken and also discussed the plan to observe the completion of seven years of the Modi Government on the 30th of this month with community “Seva”/service programmes in the wake of the pandemic .

It was informed that from 28th onwards, booth level programmes including blood donation camps will be held across the constituency. On 30th, “Seva” or community service programmes will be held at different Panchayat locations across the six districts of the constituency. The programmes will include distribution of COVID related material like face masks, sanitizers, food ration as well as Oximeters etc.

Speaking about the arrangements being done during second wave of pandemic in the constituency, the Minister said that all the COVID-19 arrangements, be that the oxygen supply in the hospitals or availability of ventilators etc., were up to date and the administration has been asked to ensure that the patients do not suffer. Oxygen plants have been installed in time in almost all the districts of the constituency and in all the districts COVID related material is being distributed by the Karyakartas, he said.

The Minister further informed all the stakeholders that in view of the threat of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic to the villages in the constituency, ‘Tele-Consultation’ facilities are being set up for which the guidelines already exist for the empanelment of recognised doctors .This will reduce the burden of patients at District Hospitals through indiscriminate referral system, he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh informed that more than 66% vaccination has been done in the Union Territory as per the statistics available, which is more than the national average and is an encouraging sign that people across the UT don’t hesitate now to get vaccinated.

On the current COVID positivity and fatality rate across Jammu & Kashmir, the Minister said that from last many days, the COVID-19 fatality and positivity has decreased considerably which is a good sign during pandemic and can boost the confidence of people vis-à-vis healthcare facilities that have been revamped up across J&K.

Besides the distribution of COVID-19 relief material, blood donation camps will also be organised on 30th May to mark the seventh anniversary of the Union Government, the Minister was informed.

During the interaction, Dr. Jitendra Singh also noted that despite the challenges put forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, the development works didn’t stop even in the far-flung areas of the constituency which reflects the commitment to carry on development activity under all circumstances.

BJP J&K Gen Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul gave an overview of COVID related services rendered so far as also those planned for future. Senior leaders Pawan Khajuria, Sunil Sharma, Shakti Parihar, Prem Nath Dogra as well as all the six BJP District Presidents of the constituency participated in the meeting.