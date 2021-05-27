Lt Governor reviews Covid situation in Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI/ REASI, May 27: In order to take stock of prevailing on-ground Covid-19 situation and containment efforts in the Districts, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reviewed health institutions in Rajouri, Poonch & Reasi districts.

The Lt Governor sought a detailed status of Covid Containment efforts, vaccination, testing, distribution of Covid kits, establishment of Panchayat Covid Care Centres, IEC activities, necessary life-saving equipment like availability of oxygen supported beds, ventilators, oxygen capacity & supply etc.

Test, track, treat and transformation of health infrastructure are the four keys to fight COVID pandemic. We need to put in our best efforts to contain the spread of Corona virus, the Lt Governor observed.

Emphasizing on the availability of requisite medicare facilities for the border dwellers, the Lt Governor directed the concerned DCs, CMOs, Police Administration to put dedicated efforts to strengthen health centres in the border areas.

During his visits to GMC Rajouri and District Hospital Reasi, the Lt Governor took a round of various sections of the Hospitals, wherein he interacted with doctors, paramedical staff and enquired about the healthcare facilities and infrastructure available there.

“I appreciate doctors, nurses for their tireless efforts. People will always remember how our healthcare workers made them feel in the crisis & how they worked selflessly to save lives”, said the Lt Governor.

Doctors’ and Paramedical staff’s undaunted spirit to go beyond the call of duty is changing lives, setting an example for humanity and creating a stronger society, he added.

The Lt Governor interacted with Manju Devi, Staff Nurse in District Hospital, Reasi and also appreciated Som Raj, Incharge housekeeping & Security Services at GMC Rajouri, for discharging their duties with great commitment and setting examples for other frontline workers.

Strengthen human resources of the hospitals & Covid Care Centres and prepare for future challenges, the Lt Governor told the officers. He further called for augmenting healthcare infrastructure at grassroots level.

The Lt Governor passed various directions to the concerned officers for effectively tackling the spread of Covid pandemic. He directed for micro containment zones in the towns to isolate pockets with high positivity rate.

While taking the district-wise status of availability of medical oxygen, the Lt Governor was informed that new oxygen generation plants would become operational soon, thus augmenting the oxygen availability in the districts, adding 4250 LPM Oxygen capacity at Poonch; 3250 LPM at Rajouri and 1000 LPM in Reasi.

Poonch DC and SP who were present in the meeting at Rajouri, briefed the Lt Governor about Covid situation and work going on to set up Panchayat Covid Care Centres. It was informed that the civil works for three Oxygen Plants of 750 LPM capacity have been completed, and one more 1000 LPM Oxygen Generation Plant at DH Poonch stands sanctioned. Further, Oxygen Plans of 200 LPM, 300 LPM and 500 LPM shall be installed at Mandi in the coming time.

Also in Reasi, one 1000 LPM capacity Oxygen Generation Plant is functioning at DH Reasi, whereas another of the same capacity is sanctioned for CHC Katra.

Meanwhile, Dr. Brij Mohan Gupta, Principal, GMC & AH, Rajouri apprised the Lt Governor about the health care facilities being extended to the patients in the Hospital.

The Lt Governor directed the Hospital Administration and DC Rajouri to increase the bed capacity of newly created 9 bedded ICU facility to 25 bedded capacity, besides early completion of the installation of 750 LPM Oxygen Generation Plants by deploying multiple teams working in three shifts.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Inder Jeet informed that a total of 84% of HCW, 79% of FLW and 70% of 45 + age group have been given the first dose of Covid vaccine. He further informed that Covid Care Centres have been established in all 229 panchayats of the district, while 1572 covid kits have been distributed under covid containment measures.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Charandeep Singh apprised the Lt Governor that under covid containment efforts in the district, 99.62% of FLW, 75.62% of HCW and 63.2% of 45+ age group have been vaccinated. Covid Care Centres in 65 panchayats have been established and 898 Covid kits have been distributed to eligible people. Telemedicine facilities are also being provided to the needy patients, he added.

During his visits, the Lt Governor was accompanied by BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Mukesh Singh, ADGP, Jammu; Sheetal Nanda, Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department; Dr. Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Dr. Renu Sharma Director Health Services Jammu, and other senior officers.