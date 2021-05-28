NEET-MDS aspirants wait counselling

Despite the fact that the process of counselling takes place entirely through the mode of online facility and is therefore outside the domains of the COVID -19 precautionary protocol, yet the aspirants for Post Graduate dental courses of Jammu and Kashmir are facing problems . They are kept waiting the entire year for the important part of counselling despite the fact that the results of the NEET-MDS examination held on December 16 last year were declared by the NEET in late December itself. The aspirants are concerned over the delay over holding counselling by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and also over the delay in issuing the merit list by the BOPEE which we feel looking to the efforts made by the candidates to qualify the examinations , deserves to be looked into by the concerned authorities. At least, causes of the delay could be shared with the concerned candidates to remove the air of suspense over the matter. Since, as per practice, the entire exercise used to be over by April , this year unspecified delay and hence avoidable wastage of time needed to be resolved forthwith.