MP Ladakh takes stock of COVID-19 preparedness, vaccination in Zanskar

KARGIL, May 27: On the second day of his tour of the Zanskar Sub Division, Member Parliament (MP) Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal today reviewed the progress of COVID-19 preparedness and vaccination besides healthcare facilities being provided to patients at Community Health Centre (CHC) Padum.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Zanskar Dr Stanzin Namgyal while apprising the MP about status of progress achieved with regard to COVID-19 vaccination in the Sub Division so far, said that 100 percent vaccination has been covered in case of the beneficiaries above 60 years while 80 percent progress has been achieved in terms of vaccination of the above 45 years of population. He further informed that vaccination in case of the 18 to 45 years of age population is presently going on in the Sub Division.

Meanwhile, the MP also inquired from the officers concerned about the ongoing works on the construction of operation theatre and oxygen plant at the CHC. He also assured that the ongoing works of oxygen plant building will be completed within one month’s time.

The MP also inspected the ongoing renovation works of Padum Khar (Padum Monastery) being executed by the Rural Development Department Zanskar. He instructed the concerned officers to ensure completion of the renovation works within the stipulated timeline while also taking due care of the quality and quantity parameters in the execution of works.

Councillor Cha Stanzin Lakpa, Nominated Councillor Stanzin Chosgyal, SDM Zanskar Sonam Dorjay besides other sub divisional officers accompanied the MP during the tour.

Later, Namgyal also chaired a meeting of the sub divisional officers appointed for COVID-19 mitigation duties. He stressed them to ensure strict implementation of all SOPs and guidelines issued by the authorities from time to time including foolproof screening of all inbound passengers, proper adherence of Covid Appropriate Behaviors and other necessary measures so as to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the Sub Division.