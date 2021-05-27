Chak Manga road in worst condition, not renovated for last 16 years

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, May 27:- About two kilometers long road from the Main Chowk Samba, to Chak Manga, which was built in the year 2005, has not been even repaired once for the last 16 years and the road is presently in a dilapidated condition making it difficult for the plying of passenger and private vehicles as well as passers by.

The people are worried over the dilapidated condition of road which has become a death trap for commuters. The people of the area alleged that despite their repeated pleas, the concerned authorities failed to pay attention towards the demand.

Local resident and former Panch, Pannu Ram said that it was a Kaccha road up to 2005. But later it was constructed as a pacca road and the people of the area heaved a sigh of relief. But during last 16 years no body in the R&B Department bothered to renovate the road which is now in total dilapidated condition, though many representations were made to concerned offices in this regard.

Mani Kumar, another local resident, said that the same road also is also a link to the Industrial Unit Phase 1 and almost all the employees going to the unit pass through this road. But they face very difficulty in moving over this road on two wheelers as often they get skidded resulting in injuries to the scooterists and motorcyclists. The problem turns critical in rainy season when there is total slush on the road.

When asked Assistant Executive Engineer of PWD, Samba, Kewal Kumar Attri, said that the tender work of the road has been completed and within a few days tenders will be opened and the work of the road will be started and the problem of the people will also be solved.