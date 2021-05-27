Cong pays tributes to Pt Nehru on 57th death anniversary 

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/ SRINAGAR, May 27: Remembering Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, on his 57th death anniversary, J&K Congress said that the statesmanship of Pt Nehru failed the two nation theory of Jinnah on Jammu and Kashmir in 1947.

A simple function was held at PCC office Jammu today to commemorate the death anniversary of Pt Nehru, the first and the longest serving prime minister of the country. Former minister and PCC vice oresident Raman Bhalla, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, former minister and general secretary incharge District Jammu Urban Yogesh Sawhney, general secretary PCC Manmohan Singh and DDC Jammu Rural president Th Hari Singh Chib and others paid rich tributes to Pt Nehru.

The speakers described Pt Nehru as a great statesman, visionary personality and a great freedom fighter who worked shoulder to shoulder with father of nation Mahatma Gandhi and other stalwarts of the freedom movement to force the mighty British rulers to quit India.

They said Pt Nehru laid the sound foundations of the modern India and established all important institutions in country , of which country is reaping the benefits today. He was one of the tallest leaders of the world and was instrumental in the formation of the NAM, the creation of the third world order of developing nations, to strike balance between two warring blocks of the world community.

His greatness and democratic spirit can be understood by the fact that his first council of ministers included five non Congressmen including Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee of Jan Sangh and Dr B R Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, JKPCC also organised a function in Srinagar office of the party and paid floral tributes to Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru on his death anniversary.

JKPCC general secretary Surinder Singh Channi and other Party leaders and workers paid floral tributes to departed leader and recalled his selfless services and also hailed his great contributions in Nation building.

Congress leaders Mushtaq Ahmad Khanday, Abdul Rashid Dar and various others were present and paid floral tributes to Pt Nehru and vowed to work for the development of the people.

Channi highlighted the role played by first Prime Minister of India and described him as a man of vision, who laid the foundation of strong India after taking over as first Prime Minister, with the result, India got the recognition of fast developing country in the world.