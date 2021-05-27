Bhaderwah-Bani-Basholi road reopens for traffic

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, May 27: The Border Roads Organisation’s 35 BRTF Unit today thrown open the Bhaderwah-Bani-Basohli road which had been closed due to heavy snowfall at Chattergalla on Seoj Dhar.

An official spokesman said that during recent heavy snowfall in the area, comprising of Chattergala Pass, the connectivity between Bani and Bhaderwah had been snapped. The dedicated team consisting of Parmod Kumar, Officer Commanding 114 RCC, alongwith operators and CPLs opened the road axis within the stipulated time under the able guidance of Brig IK Jaggi, Chief Engineer and Col H. Murthy, Commander headquarters 35 BRTF.

Admist all hurdles, the team braving heavy snow fall and adverse weather conditions, is taking adequate measures for maintaining the connectivity between Bani in Kathua and Bhaderwah ( Doda disrtrict) for the convenience of general public.

In addition to the snow clearance, the regular work at bridges and permanent works, is also under progress. The road from Bani to Bhaderwah now onwards remains open for the ease of general public from both the sides. Though no bus service plies till date on this route but the Sumos/ Tempo Travelers and private vehicles ply on this 84 kms road, the spokesman added.