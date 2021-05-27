Advisor Bhatnagar visits Udhampur, reviews progress on developmental works

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 27: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today visited district Udhampur and chaired a meeting to review progress of various ongoing developmental works under taken by different departments in the district.

Deputy Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib; SSP, Sargun Shukla; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mohd Syed Khan; Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Viqar Giri, officers of various departments and other district officers were present during the meeting.

While reviewing the sector wise progress of various ongoing developmental works, the Advisor directed the executing agencies to speed up the pace of work of all developmental projects and ensure their completion within stipulated time frame.

He directed the officers of these executing agencies to gear up their men and machinery for effective and timely completion of these developmental projects.

Advisor Bhatnagar stressed on effective Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities in the district with the involvement of PRIs and general public and directed concerned departments for efficient public grievance redressal system as well as eliciting greater public participation in developmental works.

He asked the officers to improve public service delivery so that public can be facilitated at each and every level.

Advisor Bhatnagar further impressed upon senior officers to be available in the field and strengthen inter-departmental coordination so that physical targets are met and budget utilised timely.

During the meeting, DC Udhampur briefed the Advisor about the status of various ongoing developmental works being executed by different departments in the district.

The Advisor reviewed the working, progress and pressing issues of each department one by one and also set priorities for them and emphasised on the need to ensure outcomes in public interest.