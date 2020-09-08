Kangana to face ‘drug link’ probe; Mumbai home under BMC lens

MUMBAI: Already under fire over her remarks on Mumbai, trouble mounted for actress Kangana Ranaut as the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday said the police will probe allegations that she took drugs, while alterations made at her bungalow here came under the civic scanner.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai police will probe allegations by actor Adhyayan Suman that Ranaut took drugs.

Talking to reporters here, Deshmukh said Adhyayan, the son of veteran actor Shekhar Suman, was once in a relationship with Ranaut and he had alleged that she used to take drugs.

“The Mumbai police will investigate this matter,” the Home Minister added. (AGENCIES)