J-K’s COVID-19 tally surpasses 45K with record 1,355 new cases in one day

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed its biggest single-day spike of 1,355 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the Union Territory’s infection tally to 45,925, while the death toll from the disease rose to 815 with 14 fatalities in the past 24 hours, officials said.

It was for the sixth time in as many days that the number of fresh COVID-19 cases crossed the 1000-mark in a 24-hour period.

Among the new cases, 785 were from the Jammu region, while 570 were from the Kashmir valley. (AGENCIES)