RPF disrupts ‘Real Mango’ software use for cornering confirmed railway tickets during pandemic

NEW DELHI: The Railway Protection Force has disrupted the use of illegal software ‘Real Mango’ for cornering confirmed train reservation during the coronavirus pandemic and made 50 arrests in an investigation spanning West Bengal, Assam, Bihar and Gujarat, RPF DG Arun Kumar said Tuesday.

In the course of systematic unravelling of the working of the illegal software, it has been found that it bypasses captcha, synchronises bank OTP with the help of a mobile app and feeds it to the requisite form to book tickets automatically. It also auto-fills the passenger and payment details in the forms, he said.

“The software logs in to the IRCTC website through multiple IRCTC Ids. The illegal software is sold through a five-tiered structure with the system admin receiving payment in bitcoins,” the Director General, Railway Protection Force (RPF), said at a press briefing. (AGENCIES)