Kailash Mehra, Surinder Kaul, Safaya conferred with Gash Taruk Award

GKPD, YAIKS organise Heyrat Milan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 6: To reconnect the displaced Kashmiri Pandits with their lost roots and for promotion of peace, brotherhood, harmony and enlighten the future generation about the religious significance of Maha Shivratri a Heyrat Milan was organised by Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) and Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS) here, today.

Hundreds of members of Kashmiri Pandit community including men and women attended the function which was held under the leadership of North India Head of GKPD and YAIKS president, R K Bhat. Well known columnist and author of many books Padamshri, Dr K N Pandita presided over the function while MP Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha constituency, Jugal Kishore Sharma was the chief guest on the occasion.

The function was also graced by Bollywood celebrities Vivek Agnihotri (Director) and Pallavi Joshi actress besides Dr Surinder Kaul founder GKPD, Prof Manoj Dhar, VC Jammu University, Kuldeep Khoda former DGP, Swami Kumar Ji , Utpal Koul national head GKPD, P L Koul Budgami, Virender Raina, president PK and Dr Sushil Wattal and R L Pandita, chairman Prem Nath Bhat Trust.

During the function Jugal Kishore Sharma and Dr K N Pandita were honoured by the leaders of GKPD and YAIKS while Kailash Mehra, Dr Surinder Koul were honoured by Gash Taruk Award for 2021. The award was also given posthumously to late Ajay Safaya a dedicated activist of the organization who breathed his last in previous year while serving the community.

In addition to this Vivek Agnihotri and Palvi Joshi were also honoured by Kashmiri Samaj in a traditional way.

Swami Kumar Ji in his welcome address highlighted the religious significance of Maha Shivratri.

R K Bhat president, YAIKS while speaking said the main objective of his organization is to reconnect the community with its lost roots and work for promotion of peace and brotherhood. He said the brotherhood and love is the only solution and the way how to come out of present situation. He said YAIKS is committed to the implementation of PM’s employment scheme.

The welcome address was presented by Sanjeev Koul and vote of thanks by Manoj Handoo vice president YAIKS. The programme was conducted by P K Raina.

On the occasion Kailash Mehra Sadhoo, Ravi Bhan, Deepali Wattal, Waheed Jeelani Gulzar Ganai mesmerized the audience with their songs and kept them spell bound during the programme.