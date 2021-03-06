Jammu declaration holds key to inclusive J&K: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

NAGROTA, Mar 6: Describing Jammu Declaration as key inclusive Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference Provincial president Devender Singh Rana today said this will eventually lead to offsetting the fault-lines created between the regions, various segments of society, as also with rest of the country.

“The trust deficit of decades is needed to be bridged for ensuring harmony and unity between peoples and the regions and sub-regions in this part of the country”, Rana said while addressing people at Chibba, Marh, Rambalsullah, Gondola and Bamyal in Nagrota Assembly Constituency.

He said the narrative coming for secular Jammu will set in motion the process intra-region and inter-religious discourse, crucial for unity and harmony. The engagement has to be holistic, between regions, sub region, religious communities and ethnic groups. All these formed the core of the land of saints and sages from times immemorial. This glorious heritage is required to be retrieved, sustained and further strengthened to bequeath posterity the great legacy of their ancestors, who made Jammu and Kashmir proud. To achieve this, a collective effort is needed to find out the genesis of fault-lines and suggestive course correction measures, he added.

Rana said that Jammu and Kashmir cannot live with a bruised image of disharmony, which is against its ethos. The element of suspicion has already taken the toll of public psyche, which has in the process retarded overall growth in all the regions and sub region. He said the Jammu Declaration thus assumes immense importance to further strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and tranquility between communities and fulfillment of regional and sub-regional aspirations. An atmosphere is needed to be carved out wherein nobody, belonging to whatsoever region and sub-region, should nurture any apprehension of discrimination in respect of jobs, development and implementation of welfare schemes.

The Provincial President urged the people of Jammu to be the flag bearers of the narrative of inclusive Jammu and Kashmir, the core of Jammu Declaration, as it did not reflect the agenda of any political party or any individual.

Prominent among those present included Shameem Begum DDC Councillor, Dansal, Ch Rehmat Ali BDC Chairman Nagrota, Sarpanch Mustafa, Bashir Kohli, Puran, Shailo Ram, Showkat Choudhary, Noor Shah, Ch Rafiq, Ashok Kumar and others.