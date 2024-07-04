Kabra advocates greater coordination among deptts to address public issues on priority

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 3: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra, today emphasized the critical need for enhanced inter-departmental coordination to address public grievances promptly and effectively.

Speaking during a public darbar held here, Shaleen Kabra highlighted the importance of meeting the high expectations of citizens by resolving their issues with priority.

The public darbar was convened to assess and address various demands and concerns raised by the local populace.

The event saw a significant turnout of residents, civil society members, District Development Council members and Block Development Council members from Srinagar district. The participants raised a wide range of issues related to civic amenities, infrastructure, and other local concerns.

Delegations from various areas such as Padshahi Bagh, Harwan Dara, Onta Bhawan Soura, Shalteng HMT, Balhama, Shivpora, Jeelanabad, Peerbagh, Khonmoh, and other city locations raised their concerns regarding availability of drinking water. Specific grievances included inadequate water supply in Padshahi Bagh and Shivpora, where residents highlighted the need for improved drainage and completion of water pipe installations.

Similarly, residents from Noorbagh, Palpora, Khanyar Nowpora and HMT Omarabad requested for road widening in their areas to alleviate traffic congestion and improve road safety.

A delegation from Central Shalteng brought to attention the need for effective dewatering solutions in their area.

Likewise, civil society members raised issues related to environment, progress on Smart City initiative and the need for identifying and addressing gaps in various developmental projects.

During the darbar, ACS listened to the concerns raised by the people. He gave on-the-spot instructions to the officers for ensuring speedy redressal of grievances projected by the participants.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, along with various HoDs and other officers.