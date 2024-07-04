DC Bandipora distributes 35 Community Rights Certificate under Forest Rights Act to eligible communities at Aragam

Weekly Block Diwas

BANDIPORA, July 3: Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shakeel ul Rehman today presided over a Mega Public Darbar as part of Weekly Block Diwas Initiative at Hr. Secondary School Aragam of Block Bandipora.

The Deputy Commissioner interacted with the participants and sought feedback on the status of implementation of various government schemes.

DDC Hajin and locals raised various issues including Sanctioned health centre for upper reaches of Aragam, water supply, electricity, ATM, augmentation of school infrastructure, Bus Service from Aragam to Srinagar, availability of solar lights, road connectivity, and other issues of public importance.

The locals also demanded the promotion of picturesque meadows of upper reaches of Aragam and Chittibandy as tourist destinations and construction of Eco Park in the area for tourism promotion.

DFO Bandipora apprised the Deputy Commissioner that proper survey will be conducted in the area and proposals will be accordingly submitted for bringing the said area on the tourism map.

Responding to the issue of poor performance of various schools in the area, the DC, on the occasion, directed the CEO to take necessary steps for enhancing the performance of schools.

In response to the issues of health sub center and allied healthcare facilities of the area, the Deputy Commissioner directed BMO Bandipora to take appropriate measures for augmentation of health facilities in the area.

ExEn R&B apprised the DC and people of the area that macdamization of Gund Dachina Garoora Road has been proposed for this year and shall be completed within given timeline.

The Deputy Commissioner passed on spot directions to officers for resolution of various issues and also assured redressal of all other genuine issues on priority.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, along with DDC Hajin B Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Khan and DFO Bandipora distributed Community Rights Certificates under Forest Rights Act among the local eligible communities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that in first phase FRA certificates have been distributed among 35 different eligible communities and as per rules and regulations and after completing all necessary procedures , the FRA certificates will be distributed in other areas also among the eligible communities.

Among others, DDC member Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Khan, DFO, CEO Dr. G. M. Pujoo, Executive Engineer R&B Assadullah Najar, Tehsildar, BDO, BMO, and other concerned were also present.