DC Budgam holds Block Divas at Chadoora Budgam

Emphasis on expeditious completion of infra/ development projects, stresses on prompt delivery of public services

Inspected the progress of ongoing work of New Bus Stand Chadoora

BUDGAM, July 3: Continuing the initiative of public outreach program, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, Akshay Labroo today convened Block Divas program at Block Chadoora Budgam .

Besides District programme officer, GM DIC, CMO, CEO, ACD, ACP, all Executive engineers, DPO, tehsildar chadoora and other District and sectoral officers were present.

People hailing from different areas of Chadoora attended public out reach programme and put forth their issues & suggestions.

While interacting with the public, the DDC reaffirmed the commitment that the aim and objective of this programme is to take a firsthand appraisal of all issues at grass root level.

Speaking on the occasion the DDC assured all deputations and individuals that their issues and suggestions have been noted for addressal under rules.

On the issue of decongestion of traffic in Chadoora Town, the DC said that work is in its advanced stage for operationalising New Bus Adda, Chadoora and some of the key works have been completed. Similarly, DC directed the concerned ExEN to audit all the major roads within Chadoora and submit a report and action plan for repair/ upgradation of those roads which are in dilapidated condition.

The DC also took assessment of the works being undertaken under various JJM schemes for augmentation of water supply in the area and conveyed to the public that two major Water supply schemes in Nowbugh & Hushroo respectively shall be commissioned very soon.

Further, he also directed the CEO & CMO to take assessment of school & health infrastructure respectively in Gowharpura area. He also assured the public that functioning of CHC Chattergam will also be reviewed at the spot soon along with the entire team for neccessary redressal.

Later on, the DDC Budgam also inspected the progress of ongoing development work of New Bus adda chadoora and directed the concerned officers to expedite the pace of work and make it functional for public at the earliest.