Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 3: A delegation of All Sikh Minority Employees Association and All Employees Joint Association Kashmir (M) led by its President Jagmeet Kaur Bali called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

Later, representatives of Imamia Coordination Council, Uri Boniyar Baramulla also met the Lt Governor and apprised him of various welfare issues of Shia Community.