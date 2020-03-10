Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, sends resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from primary membership of Congress, sends resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi.

It’s time for me to move on said Jyotiraditya Scindia to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in resignation letter.

I believe I’m unable to serve people of my state, country anymore within Cong said Jyotiraditya Scindia to Sonia Gandhi in resignation letter.

I believe it’s best I now look ahead at fresh start, Jyotiraditya Scindia to Congress president in resignation letter. (agencies)